H1 2020 results round-up: AUM unchanged at RLAM as market movements offset inflows
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.
Royal London Asset Management Royal London Asset Management has seen its assets under management (AUM) stagnate, as its interim results reveal that figure remained unchanged at £139bn, as of 30 June....
