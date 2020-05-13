H1 2020 results round-up: Investors pull £325m from Premier Miton's multi-asset funds

Managers report activity during H1

How did managers fare in H1 2020?
How did managers fare in H1 2020?
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.

Premier Miton Premier Miton Group saw net outflows of almost £400m in the six months to 31 March 2020, as investors pulled cash from its multi-asset mandates. The coronavirus crisis wiped as much...

To continue reading...

Upgrade

Investment Week helps enlightened investment professionals to grow revenues and manage risk by reading the market more astutely via this industry leading title.

Investment Week offers:

  • REAL-TIME NEWS & ANALYSIS: find out what’s happening in the market right now and why. Investment Week provides readers with understanding of key asset classes and opportunities for new business¬
  • DISRUPTION: learn how technological developments and regulatory change will shape your decisions
  • OPINION: incisive, useful and provocative insights from experts

Register now

More on Industry