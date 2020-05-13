H1 2020 results round-up: Impax AM reports record £1.8bn inflows
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.
Impax Asset Management Sustainable investing specialist Impax Asset Management saw £1.8bn of net inflows during the six months to 31 March, its half year results show. Impax said the inflows were...
