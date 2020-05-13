H1 2020 results round-up: AJ Bell half-year profits hit £22.7m; AUA dips 8%
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.
AJ Bell AJ Bell has reported increased pre-tax profits for the first half of the year of £22.7m and increase of 28% on the same period last year. Its half-year results, released today (21 May) said...
More on Industry
Back to Top