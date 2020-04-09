Q1 2020 results round-up: Polar Capital AUM dives 12% YoY

The first three months of 2020 spelled the end of the longest bull market in history as the combined impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price collapse caused havoc in most asset classes.

Here, Investment Week takes a look at how the first months of the year affected the UK investment management businesses and what their outlook for the coming year is.

Polar Capital

The combined impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp decline in the price of oil saw Polar Capital's AUM fall by £1.9bn in the three months to 31 March, driving a 12% year-on-year drop to £12.2bn.

The firm's quarterly results reveal that net outflows were relatively subdued over the three months, reaching £140m across both long-only funds and alternatives vehicle, but negative market performance cost Polar £1.9bn in AUM. At £1.7bn, long-only funds took the bulk of asset losses while alternatives AUM fell by £209m.

On a 12-month basis, AUM fell by £1.7bn after £1.2bn of net outflows and £500m of market losses.

CEO Gavin Rochussen said: "The coronavirus pandemic and oil price collapse brought an abrupt end to the longest bull market in history with the S&P500 declining 34% over a four-week period to its low point on 22 March.

"A strong rally to 31 March followed unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus to ensure economies and markets continued to function.

"Polar Capital was not immune to this equity market volatility with our AuM decreasing by £1.9bn in the March quarter alone because of market declines."

Rochussen also noted that the "support of our fund investors, clients and other stake holders" had been "comforting" over the period, pointing to the "initial limited quantum of redemptions" and the fact net flows were positive for the first two months of the quarter.

He added: "While AuM has decreased by 12% over the year and the equity bear market means we enter our new financial year with lower average AuM than the previous year, Polar Capital continues to be cash generative and is able to utilise its significant balance sheet to meet our operational and strategic objectives.

"We are comforted by the evidence of our operational resilience in these testing times and, together with our diverse and complementary range of fund strategies with proven track records, we remain well positioned to deliver compelling returns for our clients and shareholders."

Premier Miton

Premier Miton Group has reported net outflows of £167m during the first quarter of the year and cut its dividend in light of the economic turmoil brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Miton, which merged in November last year, said it had £91.bn of assets under management on 31 March. Net outflows of £167m for the quarter ended 31 March compare to £3m inflows for the same period last year.

Its results said: "Due to the rapidly evolving risks and global impact from Covid-19 and the uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the pandemic, the board is working to balance the requirements of all stakeholders of the business while conserving and building the group's cash reserves in the current crisis."

The board said it needed to retain flexibility on the amount of dividend paid and the timing of such payouts during "exceptional times".

It added it would pay 0.75 pence per share for the three-month period to 31 March and in future would move to twice-yearly, rather than quarterly dividend payments.

The business said despite challenges brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak its integration was progression "in-line with management expectations".

Chief executive Mike O'Shea said: "This financial quarter initially saw a solid overall performance for the group and good progress on our integration plans. However, in the past few weeks the market turbulence from the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected our business.

"It is clear that the current market conditions are particularly challenging for any business in the asset

management sector. I am proud of how well our people have responded."

He added: "It is likely that the current uncertainty will create attractive opportunities in the UK's long-term savings and investment market for firms that have a strong sense of purpose and a full commitment to their clients and their people.

"Well run, active fund management firms will be in a position to capitalise on this for the long-term benefit of investors."