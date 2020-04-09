Q1 2020 results round-up: Janus Henderson AUM falls 21% over Q1
How did managers cope in a volatile Q1?
The first three months of 2020 spelled the end of the longest bull market in history as the combined impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price collapse caused havoc in most asset classes.
Here, Investment Week takes a look at how the first months of the year affected the UK investment management businesses and what their outlook for the coming year is. Janus Henderson Janus Henderson's...
