FCA extends deadlines for fund reports and accounts

Due to “unparalleled challenges” in preparing financial information as a result of the pandemic, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced temporary relief for regulatory deadlines.

This optional relief will apply to UK UCITS and non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS) and will allow an additional two months to publish funds' annual reports and one extra month to publish half-yearly reports.

While the FCA acknowledges that the current government restrictions "may significantly slow the process and make it difficult to meet the deadlines" it still expects firms to publish reports on time, if they can "within the usual time limits without compromising the quality of the reporting".

The extensions mean the FCA will not begin enforcement action for breaching current rules if annual reports and assessment of value reports are published within six months of the accounting year-end date, or three months for those filing half-yearly statements.

If they wish to apply for the extension, authorised fund managers must inform the fund's depositary and auditors and email the FCA with details of which funds the extension will apply to and the intended new date of publication.

Additionally, they must publish a "prominent statement" on the website no later than the original publishing date explaining the reasons for their decision.

This new policy will be under constant review and when the disruption from the pandemic subsides, the FCA will announce how the relief will be ended in a "fair, orderly and transparent way".