Amundi and JP Morgan consider suspending dividends - reports

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned the bank could suspend its dividends if US unemployment hit 14%. Photo: Steve Jurvetson/Flickr CC BY 2.0

US banking giant JP Morgan Chase and Europe's largest asset management firm Amundi have proposed suspending their dividends for the first time in their respective histories, in the event that a sharp recession is triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amundi has proposed suspending its 2019 dividend payment, according to a report from the Financial Times, in response to calls from the European Central Bank (ECB) for banks not to pay dividends for the financial years 2019 and 2020 until at least 1 October 2020.

The proposal will be raised in the company's annual general meeting on 12 May and put to a shareholder vote, Investment Week understands.

Meanwhile, JPM's CEO Jamie Dimon has warned in a letter to shareholders that, if the US economy contracts by more than 35% and unemployment reaches 14% as a result of the pandemic, the bank's board will suspend its dividends.

This would be the first suspension in the bank's history.

However, Dimon said this was "unlikely", and that any suspensions would be made out of "extreme prudence", according to the FT.

The US's eight largest banks have already suspended their share buybacks, which account for more than 60% of their pay-outs to shareholders.

In the UK, the five largest banks have formally agreed to withhold their 2019 dividends, following urges to do so from the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority.

JPM and Amundi have been approached for comment.