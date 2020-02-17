Update: £390m Jupiter-Merian GI deal nears completion
Acquisition makes firm the UK's second-largest retail fund manager
The £390m acquisition of Merian Global Investors by Jupiter Fund Management is set to complete in the second half of 2020, the business has confirmed, subject to regulatory approval and not before 1 July.
An update, released today (11 June) set the timeline for completion as the second half of the year and not before 1 July. It also detailed the full outline of its future product range and UK distribution...
