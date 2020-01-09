Q4 results round-up: SLA profit down 10% as 'turbulent' 2020 ahead while M&G AUM grows post-demerger

Reviewing the last quarter's financial records

Investment Week's results round-up
Investment Week's results round-up
  • Investment Week
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

As the fourth quarter of 2019 has come to an end, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the period ending 31 December 2019.

M&G Following a "successful" demerger from Prudential and a listing on the London Stock Exchange, M&G has announced 9% growth in assets under management and administration (AUMA) from £321bn to £352bn...

To continue reading...

More on Industry