Q4 results round-up: River and Mercantile reports fall in profits on lower performance fees
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the period ending 31 December 2019.
River and Mercantile River and Mercantile has reported profits have been hit by lower performance fees in its interim results for the six months to 31 December 2019. The business saw statutory net...
More on Industry
Back to Top