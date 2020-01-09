Q4 results round-up: Inflows boost Royal London's AUM to £139bn
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the period ending 31 December 2019.
Royal London Royal London saw assets under management increase 22% to reach a new high of £139bn at the end of 2019, while its life and pensions sales were lower. In its year-end results for 2019,...
