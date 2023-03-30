Fund Manager of the Year Winners Interview: BlackRock

BlackRock was a winner at the 2022 Fund Manager of the Year Awards in the Absolute Return Category.

Here, Investment Week hears from Sam Vecht, Head of Emerging Europe, Frontiers and Alternative Strategies and Emily Fletcher, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst, about factors contributing to the success of the fund at last year's awards.

The BlackRock European Absolute Alpha Fund took home the Absolute Return award at the 2022 awards. Read more about the fund from Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher here:

Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available? (Maximum 200 words)

The trust has been run for over a decade by Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher. Sam is head of Emerging Europe, Frontiers and Alternative Strategies at BlackRock and the research leader of the EMEA and Frontiers pod. He joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2000, which became part of BlackRock in 2006.

Emily is a portfolio manager and research analyst on the Global Emerging Markets Equities team, co-managing the BlackRock Frontier Investment Trust, Emerging Frontier hedge fund, Emerging Markets Sustainable Equity and Emerging Market Equity Income strategies. She joined the emerging markets team in 2008.

Emily and Sam call on the significant global analyst resources available to them at BlackRock in their investment decision-making. There is a large, global team of diverse individuals, located regionally across time zones, who use a consistent, fundamental research process. These analysts have a deep understanding of the countries they cover, helped by the team's strong focus on the local landscape and opportunities.

Macroeconomic analysis is also a vital part of the trust's investment process. This research is designed to capture turning points across the macroeconomic cycles of 20+ countries. BlackRock has a large, well-resourced economic analysis team, including the BlackRock Investment Institute, that helps the trust's managers with their decision-making.

What is key to your investment process on the trust and how do you utilise the investment trust structure? (Max 250 words)

The core investment philosophy underpinning the Fund is that the combination of a diverse team, a flexible investment style, and a robust risk management process is a great way to unlock returns in frontier and smaller emerging market equities. The trust combines a disciplined approach to macroeconomic analysis with in-depth fundamental stock research.

Frontier markets are heterogeneous, inefficient, complex and cyclical, which create a fertile ground for active investing. The fund managers look for those countries that are experiencing inflection points, which helps them manage the cyclicality of these smaller markets. This helps guide country allocation decisions, which is then mapped to targeting well-run companies that can deliver long-term growth and outpace market expectations.

The trust makes significant use of the investment trust structure. The closed-ended format is well-suited to frontier and smaller emerging markets, which tend to be less liquid than their more developed counterparts. The trust's managers can stay on the right side of stock market and currency liquidity. Additionally, the ability to use gearing and to take selective short positions have been important tools to add alpha over time. BlackRock does not run an equivalent open-ended structure.

How did the team negotiate difficult market conditions last year (2022) and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy in 2023? (Max 200 words)

2022 has undoubtedly dealt a series of significant challenges: we saw some Covid surges, while inflation also ticked up, and led central banks to raise interest rates. There has been an attempted coup in Kazakhstan and an unprecedented war in Ukraine.

The flexibility of the trust has been an advantage. Historically, the trust has had high weights to countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but today, it has zero. These countries have all had a tough year, with each one vulnerable to oil price rises. An emphasis on macroeconomic analysis has helped the trust swerve the worst problems. The investment trust structure has proved particularly important in this environment, meaning the managers are not constrained by liquidity and can take decisions based on investment considerations alone.

Style flexibility has also been important. The trust does not tie itself to single styles such as growth or value. Instead, it adjusts its style tilts to respond to changing market environments, a key feature of investing in a volatile and highly cyclical universe. This has been important in a year where there have been significant style rotations in markets.

2022 allowed the fund managers to resume business travel once again to meet the companies within the portfolio, taking them to Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and many others. This has also helped navigate a tough year, allowing for more granular, on-the-ground insights into individual countries and companies.

Can you highlight a couple of interesting investment opportunities for the trust going forwards? How are you gaining exposure? (Max 175 words)

Early in the year, the trust increased its exposure to south-east Asia, in the expectation of a pickup in activity. These countries are seeing increasing tourism flows as the region emerges from the pandemic and as China reopens. Inflation remains subdued vis-a-vis developed markets. which should help consumer spending.

The trust retains sizeable exposure to the Middle East. The region is benefiting from high energy prices, which has helped improved government balance sheets. Energy prices are likely to remain high for imminent future, which should continue to support the region.

We also like Eastern Europe, which is benefiting from a sequential retreat in gas prices and a shift in views on the severity of a European recession. We see opportunities in Polish and Greek financials.

