Hanneke Smits: 'It might take a generation before the 30% Club doesn't need to exist'

Taking the helm of the 30% Club seems a natural progression for Hanneke Smits as she brings to the role her experiences as an investor, as well as a senior leader who has supported women around her and championed diversity during her 30-year career.

"Diversity has been important for me throughout my career," she says. "I have personally benefitted from very strong female role models and male mentors and sponsors.

"When I was an investor, running diverse teams was really important and that goes beyond gender to getting diverse backgrounds around the table. There are lots of reports that link diverse teams to business success.

"I think it is also important as a female leader to be a role model and an advocate to say to women ‘you can get here with hard work and commitment'."

BNY Mellon IM chief Smits to become 30% Club global chair

Smits has been using her influence to pay it forwards and help women progress throughout her working life. The first two and a half decades of her career were spent in private markets, including at Pantheon Ventures and progressing to the CIO role at Adams Street Partners, where she found there was huge demand from women for greater support in their careers.

She says: "I realised there were so many younger women asking me for advice on how do you become chief investment officer or leader of your firm?"

Smits regularly met with senior colleagues in the private equity sector and they soon realised they couldn't accommodate requests for coffee anymore from younger women and had to think of other ways to support them.

In response, Smits co-founded Level 20 in 2015, a not-for-profit organisation established to inspire women to succeed in the private equity industry.

It was during this time that she met Dame Helena Morrissey, who had set up the 30% Club in 2010 when she was CEO of Newton. The pair compared notes and Smits says she took away "some really useful advice and lessons that helped me set up Level 20".

Smits followed in Morrissey's footsteps by becoming CEO of Newton Investment Management in 2016, and she moved to the CEO role of BNY Mellon Investment Management in October 2020. She continued her work on diversity & inclusion at the group, including being executive sponsor of PRISM, which is BNY Mellon's LGBTQ+ employee group. Smits has also championed many initiatives such as Newton Investment Management's work with the Diversity Project to ensure that returning female portfolio managers were able to maintain their investment track record, as well as BNY Mellon's partnership with Inspiring Girls through The Pathway to Inclusive Investment research in 2022, and being an early supporter of the UK's #10000BlackInterns programme.

Priorities for the 30% Club

Now, with the support of BNY Mellon, Smits faces up to a new challenge of leading the 30% Club and taking its work to the next level.

The organisation works to boost the number of women in board seats and executive leadership of companies across the world. More than 1,000 board chairs and CEOs in over 20 countries have already signed up as members to deliver at least 30% female representation at both levels.

The campaign group's initial target of 30% women on boards was reached across the FTSE 100 in September 2019, up from just 12% at launch in 2010. This figure has now risen to 40%, with the ultimate aim being parity.

However, while Smits says it is fantastic to see how far the 30% Club has come, there is still plenty of work to do, especially in terms of appointing more women to senior executive roles. She notes there are just 25% women at executive committee level in the FTSE 100 and just eight female CEOs.

"We have well surpassed our 30% target for the FTSE 100, but 30% was never a ceiling and only a floor, she says. "We have reached this for non-executive roles, but we don't see enough women appointed to senior executive roles, which is where the next push needs to happen. Not women jumping into boards, but first taking up senior leadership roles, which long term will make you very effective as a board member."

So how can companies break down the barriers stopping women progressing to senior positions? Smits notes there has been a lot of work at recruitment level at firms and highlights the first squeeze is after around ten years, often when people want to start a family and make choices at that time.

"The next stage where we also see women sometimes dropping out or not pushing as hard is around their late 40s or early 50s," Smits says. "This is a time when people look around and ask what do I want to do for the next ten years? Sometimes it comes for women at a point when different things hit them, such as menopause or having difficult teenagers at home or having to look after ageing parents. A number of things come together which may cause them to say ‘maybe I am just going to go sideways for a bit'.

"I think the 30% Club wants to work with organisations to increasingly shine a light on that. Those are the women you hope are going to make that last push to throw their hats in the ring for senior leadership roles. You want to make sure you have programmes in place that can support them in that part of their journey."

The 30% Club has also seen significant global expansion since launch, but while Smits notes great progress in the UK and the US, she says this has not been consistently achieved across the organisation's 19 Chapters and this is another focus point for her in the new position.

"We are not at 30% in non-executive roles in some countries, let alone executive roles, so you need to get to the first hurdle and then we get to the next one," she says.

Finally, she highlights a greater focus on intersectionality as another key priority area for the 30% Club in the future.

"We also need to see more women of colour, or from other underrepresented groups, such as the LGBT community or disability. In the short term, we have set a race equity target consistent with the Parker Review goals, which says we would like to see at least one person of colour on every FTSE 350 board.

"There is still quite a lot to do and these things take time as you need women to progress. It might take a generation before we get to a place where the 30% Club doesn't need to exist anymore because we have arrived."

Future progress

The role of investors will be key to ensure companies get to where they need to be on diversity and the 30% Club has active Investor Groups which co-ordinate the investment community's approach to D&I and explain the investment case for more diverse boards and senior management teams.

Many investors are already exerting greater pressure on companies on D&I, helped by the huge growth in ESG investing in recent years. For Smits, it is about using your voice as an active investor.

"We use that voice at Newton, for example, through engagement," she explains. "The team will review diversity on boards and if this is lacking, at first they will want to understand whether the chair and CEO have also identified this is an issue and if there are plans to address it. Depending on the answer, you take a different view in terms of the pressure you apply through voting because that is where you can exercise your influence. Often we find there is a plan in place for firms on a journey, which will then of course be monitored."

She also stresses the importance of collaboration to help make the progress that is needed in the future: "We shouldn't forget all the men out there as we have as members, chairs, CEOs and organisations who are still predominantly male and they have supported us and share our views that diversity is important. I think we need to continue that spirit of collaboration as that is the only way to make progress."