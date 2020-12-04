Who dares wins? Taking a chance on an imperfect China better than not taking one at all

China is increasingly coming onto the radar of foreign investors as its capital markets have become more accessible.

At first, it seems unusual that China's relevance in global capital markets has been so low because China is the world's most populous country, and has been one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies for some time.

When we look at the reasons behind this, it becomes more obvious.

Firstly, it is only in recent years that China has begun to open its capital markets more fully and integrate itself into the global financial system.

Secondly, the opportunity set from an equity investor's perspective was not particularly compelling given a higher prevalence of state-owned, 'old economy' stocks such as banks, chemicals and infrastructure plays.

Thirdly, China has been a difficult place to invest in from a transparency and ESG perspective.

China is rapidly catching up, though, having outpaced India and many other emerging countries when it comes to nurturing the elements necessary for more sustainable growth, and has put the shadow of the debt concerns it experienced in 2015-16 behind it for now.

In its relatively short history as a capital market, it now has an onshore equity market value of $10trn at October 2020, and a bond market of $14trn as of June 2020. This puts it second only behind the US.

Behind this progress is an ambition for China to take on an expanded regional role, but also to challenge the US's position as the dominant superpower.

When it comes to assessing whether it is an interesting opportunity, then a country's size in GDP or stockmarket terms is actually not a good guide.

Japan's experience in the late 1980s is a good example, and one can also create a large stockmarket by listing state-owned businesses, but this tells you little about the value creation for shareholders.

What has made it more interesting for equity investors is the development of China's technology industry and a growing contingent of affluent consumers.

There have also been a series of reforms aimed at improving market accessibility, such as the launch of Stock Connect Programme in 2014, and in improving corporate governance and reducing the frequency of scandals.

In addition, the onshore ('A-share') market is dominated by more momentum driven retail investors, making it one of the most inefficient in the world, which creates good opportunities for disciplined stockpickers.

From a bond and currency perspective, there are different considerations. Given the tensions between the US and China, which are going to be with us for the next decades, we feel that China may seek to reduce its dependency on the dollar.

As a result of capital controls, little trade is conducted in renminbi versus the dollar, but renminbi may begin to make up an increasing share of central bank reserves, particularly given the yield differential between US and Chinese sovereign bonds which now stands at 2.4%.