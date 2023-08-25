Taxonomies: different clothes, same cloth?

A green taxonomy is touted as the tool for consistency, coherence, and uniformity, allowing markets to efficiently allocate capital for impact, and investors to have greater transparency of risks and disclosures. But what happens when you're not the only one who wants one?

As sustainable investing assets accumulated, so did the number of draft taxonomies to identify and classify them. At a digital EU side-event during COP27 ‘finance day', Ma Jun, president of the Institute of Finance and Sustainability, estimated there to be around 200 green finance taxonomies currently in development by different jurisdictions, NGOs, and firms. Despite a collective goal to improve the integrity of the market, opportunities for misalignment, and therefore the opposite, are huge.

For instance, the EU taxonomy classifies a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities using thresholds and metrics. Whereas China's equivalent system, the Green Bond Endorsed Project Catalogue, takes an entirely different approach by listing assets and projects which qualify to be financed using green bonds. There's also no guarantee that taxonomies built upon the same blueprint will be able to talk to one another either - the definitions and thresholds could vary greatly, such is the case with the drafts the UK, South Africa and Mexico are building off the EU Taxonomy.

Such fragmentation across market jurisdictions in fact ends up providing scope for greenwashers to slip under the varying hurdles and through the differing goalposts - raising transaction costs, reducing trust, and ultimately undermining efforts to promote cross-border green capital flows.

Common Ground Taxonomy

And so, the IPSF taxonomy working group was established to establish a common ground taxonomy (CGT) between the EU and Chinese approaches. Jun shared this week that five major Chinese banks have used the CGT , with transactions in CGT-eligible trade finance and syndicated loans transactions by Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered - demonstrating the range of applicability in passporting green finance globally.

In turn Jun shared that the CGT is become the preferred reference point for jurisdictions intending on developing their own taxonomies - Sri Lanka's central bank launched its green finance taxonomy with the IPSF CGT as one of its benchmarks. Hong Kong is also using the CGT as a base to build their own from, with some international banks even using it to develop their own internal taxonomies. This positive take-up will see the CGT be expanded to cover new environmental objectives, such as adaptation strategies, pollution prevention and control and biodiversity protection - as well as wider activities within mitigation such as IT and professional services.

Carola Morena Valenzuela, director of international and foreign affairs for Chile, raised the need for simplicity within definitions for fear of verification difficulties and concerns of different taxonomies being imposed at the expense of another - she calls for localities to be acknowledged without stunting the ability of global conversation. This was a notion mirrored by Sui Hui Lim, deputy director of the Money Authority of Singapore, given the differences in environmental progress from region to region. She referenced the 85% of energy produced in Asia still coming from fossil fuels and so ensuring that their taxonomy has enough provision for transition investments in the near term is imperative - as is its regular calibration to keep pace with regional availability of alternative technologies and innovations.

'Good enough' is good enough

Yet Eila Kreivi, chief sustainable finance advisor at the European Investment Bank was wary in her hope that "perfect doesn't become the enemy of the good", as a global, all-encompassing taxonomy for all to share might not be realistic - but where taxonomies are built with a similar kind of architecture and methodology this then helps enormously with their comparability and interoperability. She's satisfied that the thresholds and criteria can vary as appropriate for each jurisdiction - she gave the example of Columbia using the EU taxonomy framework with a bolt-on additional land use category which is important to their local ecosystem.

Prasad Ananthakrishnan, advisor and chief of Climate Finance Policy at the International Monetary Fund, placed emphasis that coherent taxonomies also play a vital role in the science-based standardisation of calculating carbon intensity - yet his concerns mirrored those of Kreivi's - too many cooks could spoil the low-carbon broth.

And so, the IMF, alongside the World Bank and OECD have undertaken writing guidelines for the development of alignment approaches, relating to the fundamental topics for the design of taxonomies, crucially including a regard for "do no significant harm" (DNSH) considerations. This work wants to provide a clear direction, with practical guidance to support taxonomy implementation at the asset level with an option to then potentially examine existing portfolio-level approaches. Ananthakrishnan shared a hope that although their current work only encompasses climate-related issues, it's very much been created with the view that biodiversity topics could be integrated at a later stage.

Kreivi also placed particular emphasis on the nuance of DNSH endeavours. "When there's something very clear like the emissions targets, for example, do no significant harm to climate change, mitigation is 270 grammes per kilowatt-hour. That's very clear". But when considering other areas it's harder to place an objective measure, opening up the scope for unhelpful nuance between taxonomies. And so she suggests the inclusion of closed, yes/no questions - "either this complies or this doesn't comply, and that's it", not just for comparison between taxonomies, but also to permit effective verification of the claims themselves.

Market makers

Sean Kidney, CEO Climate Bonds Initiative, feels optimistic that the imperative of successful taxonomies is recognised globally - "we don't have time to get muddled in confusion...we know that in financial markets clarity, commoditisation, and standardisation speeds activity"

"This is not relative ESG, this is about painting absolute measures, a shopping list for the future. It's not about the best-in-class coal plants. It's a different conception to what we have been using in the past"

"We're [all] using the same principles. It looks complicated, it looks like everyone's wearing different clothes, but everyone is wearing the same cut of cloth" and crucially, "we now need to make that evident and clear to the market".





Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor at Sustainable Investment