A voice for the unheard: Fiftyfaces podcast shares industry's diversity stories

A key factor behind improving diversity within the asset management industry is to "listen to other people's stories" and learn from them, according to Federated Hermes' Aoifinn Devitt, who has launched a podcast during lockdown in order to share the experiences of diverse investment professionals.

Devitt, who is head of investment, Ireland at the firm, launched the Fiftyfaces podcast in August this year, with the aim of speaking to 50 people in the industry to reveal "the richness and diversity of the world of investment", with guests including Federated Hermes' Saker Nusseibeh CBE, Diversity Project and Redington co-founder Dawid Konotey-Ahulu and Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood.

Having just published interview number 47, however, Devitt now plans to air 58 episodes in total and has "big plans for 2021 - but nothing I can announce yet".

"Before finance I worked in law, and I only ever had one experience of somebody thinking I was the secretary, but even then was almost comical because it was so out of place," she explained.

"But at the time I had fantastic mentors - both men and women - who I genuinely believe were gender blind. When I was here, I did not really have to be an advocate or an activist.

"This did not kick in until I entered finance, when I realised that to be a woman in this field and in a position of seniority you are an extreme minority."

The Fiftyfaces podcast is available at fiftyfaces.podomatic.com