Rathbone's Harrison: Three factors to beat the index without using FAANGs

Quality, transparency and sustainability are prerequisite factors for a company to make it into the Rathbone Global Sustainability fund, managed by David Harrison, who explained this is why the portfolio does not hold any of the FAANG stocks.

Harrison, who has managed the fund since its launch in July 2018, breaks sustainability down into two levels when positioning the portfolio.

He explained that alongside "avoiding bad actors" on an ESG level, companies must also be able to "demonstrate a clear positive impact", which the team measures relative to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Extracting US alpha outside the FAANG phenomenon

These prerequisites, along with concerns about transparency, have led to the fund avoiding FAANGs, with discomfort around "workers' rights or working practices" and a lack of data surrounding "carbon emissions or supply chains" ruling the tech giants out from a "bad actor" angle.

Harrison added: "In other cases, the companies simply fail to present a strong enough case for making a positive impact."

Harrison attributes the quality of the businesses he owns to the fund's strong year-to-date performance, despite not holding any of the rallying mega-cap tech brands.

Since the start of the year, Rathbone Global Sustainability has returned 18.1% compared to its FTSE World benchmark and IA Global sector average's respective returns of 2.9% and 4.9%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

"Quality is really important at a time of stress. Owning companies that are well managed and have a strong financial position have clearly been important at a time when the world is going through a lot," he explained.

"Many companies are turning around and they are seeing declining revenue streams, they are seeing financial distress… but [quality] companies can show faster than GDP top line growth. They are in a strong, financially secure position."

'Significant tailwinds' can sustain FAANG outperformance despite growing regulation risk

Despite the fund's strong performance this year, Harrison was keen to clarify the team does not focus on "day to day" performance and quality remains an important factor for a long-term investment case, as well as sustainability.

"A business has to be a durable franchise - we spend a lot a time looking at recurring cash flow, companies that are market leaders at what they do," he continued.

"This is really important when it comes to sustainability because we find that management teams that are in a strong position can think about sustainability properly.

"If you find a business that might be in a tough industry or financial distress, it becomes something they might think about as an add on."