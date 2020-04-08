The cybersecurity opportunities emerging from booming 'bad actor' activity

Enforced homeworking as a result of the ongoing lockdown in the UK has led to an increase in “bad actors” exploiting individuals and businesses at a time of crisis, but this has also created investment opportunities within the cybersecurity sector.

Coronavirus-related attacks come at a time of increasing cybercrime, with the number of such offences reported to the National Fraud Office jumping from 273,598 to 306,126 between 2017 and 2018.

Similarly, there is a growing trend of cyberattacks on UK financial services firms, with the Financial Conduct Authority reporting last year a 480% year-on-year increase in the number of regulated firms.

According to email fraud security specialist Proofpoint, cybercriminals have also been using coronavirus as a means of manipulating users through fraudulent activity. Since 29 January 29, Proofpoint has recorded 500,000 messages, 300,000 malicious URLs, and 200,000 malicious attachments with coronavirus themes across more than 140 campaigns.

Stephen Zucknovich, chief technology officer at asset management digital services provider Kurtosys Systems, explained that home working exacerbates cyber risk as "most companies had cyber controls in place that were dependent on the buildings they operated from".

He added: "With increased use of online services comes higher exposure to cybercrime. In fact, we are seeing a higher incidence of attempted fraud, as hackers try to exploit the current situation."

Head of cyber and privacy at KPMG UK Martin Tyley added that sophisticated techniques incorporating artificial intelligence or ‘deepfakes', for example, are becoming more common, and leading to a rise in "customised and targeted phishing campaigns as well as more driven social engineering activity".

He added: "It is common knowledge most of us are working from home and for many that is new. That means new ways of working and communicating with each other which is what represents the risk - the more bad actors know about you, the more convincing they can be in impersonating others."

Demand surge

Associate director for equity funds at Gresham House David Leahy identified two portfolio holdings set to benefit from the surge in interest in cyber security; Kape Technologies and SysGroup.

Leah said Kape Technologies has already reported a "surge in demand", primarily withing VPN products which "allow users to securely access files and networks from a remote location".

He added: "The increased need for teams to collaborate on shared documents and resources remotely has underlined the importance of cybersecurity and will continue to benefit Kape Technologies."

Meanwhile managed IT services and cloud infrastructure provider SysGroup is set to benefit from the growing number of companies valuing "reliable, secure operators".

Investment analyst at Sarasin & Partners Josh Sambrook-Smith said employees' increased use of software like Salesforce and Adobe outside of a company's network is increasing demand for Identity Access Management (IAM) applications, which manage, authenticate and authorise user identities. This, he said, would likely benefit "standout leader in this space" OKTA.

He added: "As companies scramble to facilitate working from home for all employees, this should accelerate adoption of IAM services."

In addition, Sambrook-Smith said companies will need to "protect sensitive information", as a result of homeworking, identifying Zscaler, Mimecast, Checkpoint and FireEye as potential beneficiaries.

Poor performers punished by market

However, managing director of investment bank Stephens, Robin Brown warned that "most businesses were not adequately protected" going into the crisis and could ultimately pay a price for that in the long run.

He added: "In a time of cyber security staff shortages, as well as increasingly congested network infrastructure, it is becoming easier for a cyber-criminal to blend in with the crowd.

"Phishing will become easier as people use multiple platforms to communicate. In this time of heightened risk, businesses need to prepare for the cyber security threat."

Kurtosys Systems' Zucknovich pointed to video conferencing app Zoom being "hammered in the market place" as a result of its own cybersecurity weaknesses.

Having exploded in value since the start of the year, with its share price up by 134.5% between 1 January and 23 March, as it became most of the market's go-to app of choice, revelations about its security failings help to shave 28.7% of its value since peak.

Zucknovich said: "This illustrates the need to address cybersecurity and privacy gaps, which can particularly surface in times of stress."