Coronavirus Blog: UK buys 114 million more vaccine doses to tackle Omicron variant

Latest news and reaction

clock • 1 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Image:

All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak

In this live blog, Investment Week collates all the breaking news, analysis and opinion on Covid-19 and how it is impacting day-to-day life, monetary policy, regulation and the wider asset management industry.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space 
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management 
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day 
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts 
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

AJ Bell annual profits up 13% to £55m
Investment

AJ Bell annual profits up 13% to £55m

Annual results for year ended 30 September

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 02 December 2021 • 3 min read
Diversity Blog: How is asset management tackling equality?
Investment

Diversity Blog: Goldman Sachs AM updates proxy voting policies to increase diversity

Round-up of diversity coverage

Investment Week
clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest from the world of ESG investing
Investment

ESG Blog: USA and China set to benefit most from the green transition, says report

Round-up of ESG coverage

Investment Week
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 