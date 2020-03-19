Coronavirus Blog: Stricter Covid restrictions could cost UK economy up to £18bn - reports

Latest news and reaction

clock • 1 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Image:

All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak

In this live blog, Investment Week collates all the breaking news, analysis and opinion on Covid-19 and how it is impacting day-to-day life, monetary policy, regulation and the wider asset management industry.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space 
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management 
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day 
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts 
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

Seven investor concerns moving into Q4
Markets

Seven investor concerns moving into Q4

While the recovery in the UK and abroad seems to have generally been positive for investors, most of us still feel uncertain and there are potential stumbling blocks to move past in the near term.

Ben Kumar
clock 26 October 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest from the world of ESG investing
Investment

ESG Blog: Barings becomes signatory to Investor Agenda's 2021 Global Investor Statement

Round-up of ESG coverage

Investment Week
clock 26 October 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Net zero is within reach, but can we grab it?
Investment

Industry Voice: Net zero is within reach, but can we grab it?

Velislava Dimitrova & Cornelia Furse, Portfolio Managers, Fidelity International
clock 26 October 2021 • 8 min read
Trustpilot

 